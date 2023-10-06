© Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev



"I even suggested joining NATO for Russia. But no, NATO does not need such a country (...) Apparently, the problem is geopolitical interests and an arrogant attitude towards others."



"We never started the so-called war in Ukraine. We are trying to end it."



"In the international system, lawlessness reigns supreme."



"This is not a territorial war. The issue is much broader and more fundamental: it is about the principles on which a new world order will be built."



"The history of the West is a chronicle of endless expansion, and a huge financial pyramid."



"A certain part of the West always needs an enemy. To preserve the internal control of their system."



"Perhaps [the West] should check its hubris."



"That era [of Western domination] is long gone. It's never coming back."



"Russia is a distinct civilization-state".



"Our understanding of civilization is quite different. First, there are many civilizations. And none of them is better or worse than the other. They are equal, as expressions of the aspirations of their cultures, their traditions, their peoples. For each of us it is different."



"I am well aware of your position. Let me remind you the Russian military doctrine has two reasons for the possible use of nuclear weapons. The first is if nuclear weapons are used against us - as retaliation. The response is absolutely unacceptable for any potential aggressor. Because from the moment a missile launch is detected, no matter where it comes from - anywhere in the world's oceans or from any territory - in a retaliatory strike, so many, so many hundreds of our missiles appear in the air that no enemy will have a chance of survival, and in several directions at once."



The second reason is "a threat to the existence of the Russian state even if only conventional weapons are used."