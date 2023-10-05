nnnnnnnn
The Philippines was hit by earthquake measuring 6.4 in magnitude at 3.21pm (UAE time) today, October 4, according to an advisory released by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The tremors was detected by the stations of the National Seismic Network of the UAE's NCM.

The quake struck at sea some 66 kilometers east of the municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the earthquake of tectonic origin that struck at 7:21 p.m (local time), had a depth of focus of 139 kilometres and was measured at various intensities in nearby areas.

Phivolcs added that aftershocks are expected.