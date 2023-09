© Getty Images

Radiation from all cell phones is dangerous to human health and the devices should be used sparingly, Russia's consumer rights and human wellbeing agency said on Monday. The agency was responding to speculation that Russia would follow France's lead and ban the iPhone 12.Earlier this month, France's National Frequency Agency (ANFR) demanded that Apple withdraw the iPhone 12 from sale in the country after it found that the device emits more electromagnetic radiation than European Union regulations allow.The ANFR said that tests at an accredited laboratory revealed that the phone exceeded the specific absorption rate (SAR) value mandated by the EU, which is four watts-per-kilogram (W/kg), when held in hand or in a trouser pocket. The "body" SAR - measured when the phone is in a jacket pocket or a bag at least 5mm away - was within the 2 W/kg limit, however.Rospotrebnadzor is not considering such a ban. The regulator's spokesman said that Russia measures electromagnetic radiation using the PES scale rather than the SAR system, the results from which "cannot be compared."The iPhone 12 was introduced in October 2020 and has continued to be popular due to a lower price point than the subsequent models. Apple disputes the French findings, claiming that the model has a SAR of 0.99 W/kg when measured by the EU standard.