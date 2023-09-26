A 44-year-old security guard, who was reportedly attacked by five dogs while on his way home from work on Sunday morning, died in the Oshakati Intermediate State Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.Oshana community affairs officer inspector Thomas Aiyambo confirmed the death of Ruben Abraham on Sunday evening."It is alleged that the dogs passed through two holes, went outside and attacked the victim, who was on his way from work at around 06h00. The victim was found naked with all his clothes torn apart," he saidAiyambo further said the owner of the dogs will be charged, while the Oshakati Town Council and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will decide on what to do with the dogs.Police investigations into the matter continue.The five Rottweiler dogs that viciously attacked Abraham were put down yesterday, deputy commissioner Theophilus Kamati of the Oshana Namibian Police Force said.Since this incident, another man was also attacked by the same dogs while coming from work, Kamati said. This victim escaped unharmed."All the dogs were put down today, during the morning hours," Kamati said.He said a case of murder has been opened against the owner of the dogs, and police investigations continue.