Guard dies after attack by 5 rottweilers in Namibia
Tue, 26 Sep 2023 17:11 UTC
Oshana community affairs officer inspector Thomas Aiyambo confirmed the death of Ruben Abraham on Sunday evening.
He said Abraham, who was employed as a security guard by the Rubicon Security Company, was attacked by five Rottweilers belonging to a 42-year-old Chinese businesswoman and owner of Panama Tiles and Paint Wholesale, which operates in the Chico Building Complex at Oshakati.
"It is alleged that the dogs passed through two holes, went outside and attacked the victim, who was on his way from work at around 06h00. The victim was found naked with all his clothes torn apart," he said
Aiyambo further said the owner of the dogs will be charged, while the Oshakati Town Council and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will decide on what to do with the dogs.
Police investigations into the matter continue.
The five Rottweiler dogs that viciously attacked Abraham were put down yesterday, deputy commissioner Theophilus Kamati of the Oshana Namibian Police Force said.
Since this incident, another man was also attacked by the same dogs while coming from work, Kamati said. This victim escaped unharmed.
"All the dogs were put down today, during the morning hours," Kamati said.
He said a case of murder has been opened against the owner of the dogs, and police investigations continue.
- Bad luck: Military announces lost F-35 was carrying Epstein client list
- New dress code allows aging senators to show up in their hospital gowns
- Journalists anxiously wait for memo from Biden Administration with today's instructions
- Ireland completely forgot to celebrate first anniversary of Queen's death
- Dems accidentally reveal plan to destroy the Constitution ahead of schedule
- New Mexico criminals excited to hear no one will be armed for entire month
- Liberal frustrated to discover virtue way harder than virtue signaling
- Pelosi announces bid for two more years of insider trading
- Jerkface Elon Musk refuses to help start nuclear war
- Heavy metal pup: Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
- Bud Light welcomes new investor Bill Gates with limited edition Jeffrey Epstein cans
- Margaritaville orders all little umbrellas to be flown at half-staff
- Trump trial for election interference scheduled to interfere with election
- Republicans debate to see who will lose to Biden in a landslide mail-in vote in middle of night
- Hilary makes landfall, 30,000 plus emails destroyed
- Target attempts to lure back customers with new 'Straight White Male' pride collection
- Tiny Texas border town really sorry to hear about New York City struggling with a few thousand migrants
- White House says Bidenomics so successful the average American has twice as many jobs as they had two years ago
- Trudeau's divorce leaves nation in shock that he was married to a woman
- Man who spent $14K to transform himself into collie steps out for first-ever walk in public
The current efforts of our President, his heroic deeds, will not be fully appreciated any time soon. His mission is to extricate the country, year by year, millimeter by millimeter, from the national, financial, economic and other types of traps we got caught in since 1917.
"My mother thought there was something wrong with me."....[Link] Ya don't say.
The Nazi honoured in the Canadian Parliament is about to get extradited to Poland !! Take that Zelensky/Trudeau/Freeland….[Link]
Well said. Quote: " When our map of reality is corrupted, we cannot navigate reality. And if that map is of the landscape of evil surrounding us,...
As a contrarian, I hope I can make a point contrary to where most contrarians stand, without coming off as evil myself. I'm all for population...
At one point in my journey I read Kipling to get out of a funk. Here is a poem he wrote to his son, please forgive the length. If … If you can...