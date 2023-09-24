PHOTO GALLERY

Mighty Ohau Snowfields, nestled within New Zealand's striking Mackenzie High Country just got a huge fresh shot of wintery life.The family owned and operated mountain hideaway, received 1 Meter of powder snow, in 1 day - and we were there. Yeehaw, what a difference 24hrs can make!We're amping for plenty of epic skiing still to be chased so, for now, enjoy this photo gallery of the eye-popping good times going down at Ohau.Cheers!