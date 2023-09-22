Health & Wellness
'Hot Lot Hypothesis' - Some Covid Vaccine batches are much worse than Others
The Daily Sceptic
Thu, 21 Sep 2023 00:00 UTC
But some commenters brought up a legitimate issue with the HLH, which I'll call the unhealthy vaccinee bias (UVB): the earliest batches were given to the eldest of the elderly and the sickest of the sickly who die at higher rates regardless of what does or doesn't get injected into them. So hot lots might just be a statistical illusion that goes away once you control for pre-existing health factors, kind of like Covid vaccine effectiveness.
But in Japan, the sick and elderly didn't get the jabs first; healthcare workers did. In fact, the high-risk elderly only started getting jabbed almost two months after low-risk healthcare workers (February 17th vs April 12th 2021). This is noteworthy not just because it reminds us that the jabs were primarily sold to the population as a way to 'stop the spread' but also because it means the earliest batches delivered to Japan went to working-age people, giving us a chance to test the hot lot hypothesis free from the unhealthy vaccinee bias.
And if we were to search for evidence of, say, higher cardiovascular deaths in working-age males, where better to look than the monthly statistics for deaths due to arrhythmia and heart failure rather than just deaths reported after the jabs? The below graphs come yet again from Nagoya University's Prof Seiji Kojima.
heart attack gun in Japan at the time. But absent any other convincing explanation, I'm going to assume that Pfizer and BioNTech were scraping the bottom of the vat to enable healthcare workers in Japan to roll up their sleeves for their first and second Covid jabs back in early 2021.
Well, any healthcare workers who got lucky in the lot lottery and who've kept up to date with their shots will now be able to get the seventh from this week. But not to worry. I'm sure the manufacturers have fixed any and all quality assurance issues they've never publicly acknowledged.
Or maybe not.
Reader Comments
Latest News
Quote of the Day
A fire broke out backstage in a theatre. The clown came out to warn the public; they thought it was a joke and applauded. He repeated it; the acclaim was even greater. I think that's just how the world will come to an end: to general applause from wits who believe it's a joke.
Recent Comments
We have the same problem here in the US: [Link] Excerpt: [The] Biden regime is allocating a staggering $2,200 "per month" to illegal immigrant...
The sales pitch is that these are migrant-camps so that many tax payers will concur that it is "a good thing". When they are turned into gulags...
And who says replacement isn’t occurring on a mass scale? I wonder when they’ll be mobilized against citizens?
There's nothing to be done, it's far far too late, think demographics 20 years from now, 30? 50? America is toast
As I said elsewhere, Pashinyan is suffering from an exaggerated sense of Armenia's importance to Russia. It is a tiny landlocked country of no...
Comment: See also: