6.0 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 14:45 PM
Your time: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - central East Pacific Rise
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 1 person

10 km depth

Central East Pacific Rise