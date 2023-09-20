Earth Changes
The Fake History Channel
Tony Heller
Real Climate Science
Wed, 20 Sep 2023 18:21 UTC
"On August 10, 2003, the United Kingdom records its first-ever temperature over 100 degrees Fahrenheit."
London reached 100F in 1911.
Derna, Libya, 9/11/23
Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light.
- Helen Keller
Recent Comments
Any coincidence that his agency is called "Tavistock"
But youtube is still making money off his channel. And here's a short list of others who still have monetization on their youtube channels who...
A dust devil swept through a music festival in Portugal. This can be dangerous because it can cause debris to fly around and potentially harm...
When I was young, we were told it is improper to mock the imbeciles ... :O
Seven months of skiing. That's global warming at its finest.