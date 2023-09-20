"On August 10, 2003, the United Kingdom records its first-ever temperature over 100 degrees Fahrenheit."
Record Temp in UK
Temperatures in U.K. top 100 F for first time during European heat wave | August 10, 2003

London reached 100F in 1911.
1911 Record Temp in UK
11 Aug 1911 – The Guardian