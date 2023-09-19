Heavy rains have triggered a flood in the northern Iranian city of Astara, along the Caspian Sea.

Heavy rains have triggered a flood in the northern Iranian city of Astara, along the Caspian Sea.
The flooding blocked roads between Astara and Talesh and destroyed a number of buildings while many houses are under water now.

Astara's bazaar was also inundated by the flood, leading to the closure of the center.

Meanwhile, two people sustained injuries after their car fell into the river due to the collapse of Astara's Sibly Bridge. Seven others were injured elsewhere in the city.

There are reports of 265 millimeters of rain in 12 hours in the city.