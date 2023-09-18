fireball
We received 45 reports about a fireball seen over Brandenburg, Drenthe, Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, Groningen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Niedersachsen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Oblast Vladimir, Overijssel and Schleswig-Holstein on Saturday, September 16th 2023 around 18:28 UT.

For this event, we received one video.