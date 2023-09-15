© AFP / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service



Kiev cannot join the NATO military bloc as long as its conflict with Russia continues, Polish President Andrzej Duda has said.Speaking at the Krynica Forum in southern Poland on Wednesday, Duda recalled meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to discuss Kiev's future in NATO in the months preceding the bloc's summit, held in Vilnius in July."From the beginning, we were of course aware that this was a very difficult issue. In particular, it's difficult simply because there's a war going on and we're all well aware that a direct admission of Ukraine as a full member of NATO is out of question at this point," he said, as cited by PAP news agency."It was obvious that NATO countries wouldn't agree" to such a scenario during the high-profile meeting in the Lithuanian capital, he added.According to Duda, the aim of the summit in Vilnius was only "to open the door to NATO for Ukraine... so that Russia couldn't hold this door with its foot."The Ukrainian president eventually softened his rhetoric, describing the overall outcome of the summit as "positive."NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the European Parliament last week that "Ukraine has never been closer to a membership in NATO than now" due to the creation of the NATO-Ukraine Council and the removal of the requirement for a Membership Action Plan for Kiev, as agreed in Vilnius. However, he did not give a timeline for accession.