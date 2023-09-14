mmmm
Flash floods left multiple vehicles stranded on highways in Pennsylvania, USA, after 4 inches / 100 mm of rain fell on 09 September 2023.

The worst affected areas were in Lackawanna County, where several motorists were rescued from vehicles stranded in flood waters along Highway 11 in Clarks Summit during the evening of 09 September. Flooding also stranded vehicles in nearby South Abington township and also in Scranton. Houses were also damaged by flooding.

Authorities later reported a woman did from injuries sustained after she was swept away by flood waters in Clarks Summit.


The National Weather Service (NWS) at Binghamton, said the heavy rainfall led to widespread flash flooding across a swath of Lackawanna Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania. Reports of water rescues continue to come in, especially in the area around Clark's Summit.

Charts from NWS at Binghamton show between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell during the storm.

Rainfall totals in Pennsylvania, 09 September 2023.
© NWS Binghamton
Rainfall totals in Pennsylvania, 09 September 2023.

Rainfall totals in Pennsylvania, 09 September
© NWS Binghamton
Rainfall totals in Pennsylvania, 09 September 2023.
At least 3 people died and several were reported missing following flash floods in Bucks County in Pennsylvania in July this year.

Social Media