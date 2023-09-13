© Getty Images / Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has warned that Ukrainian membership of NATO and the EU "would not promote peace" and would be perceived as a "provocation" by Russia."Bringing Ukraine into NATO would not promote peace," said Sarkozy, who served as French president between 2007 and 2012.NATO leaders declared at a summit in Lithuania in July that the bloc would only invite Ukraine to become a member "when allies agree and conditions are met." NATO had already denied Kiev's calls for a "fast-track" to full membership in September of 2022.Moscow has frequently expressed its opposition to NATO's eastward expansion. President Vladimir Putin cited the bloc's involvement in Ukraine as among the key reasons when Moscow began its military operation against Kiev last year.Ukraine has also pursued EU membership and was granted formal candidate status in 2022. In June, sources within the bloc told Reuters that Kiev currently meets two of the seven conditions required to be considered for full membership.Sarkozy's comments follow the backlash he received for an interview with French publication Le Figaro last month, in which he said Kiev should disregard joining NATO or the EU in favor of "an international agreement providing it with extremely strong security assurances to protect it against any risk."