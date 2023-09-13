Basic Q&A about depleted uranium shells:

Why do the shells contain depleted uranium?



Depleted uranium is a dense, heavy metal that is convenient for making the core of armor-piercing shells.



Does Russia have such shells?



Yes. Armor-piercing feathered sub-caliber shells (BOPS) 3BM29/30 'Nadfil-2' have a depleted uranium core; 3BM32 'Vant' are monoblock BOPS made of an alloy based on depleted uranium, and so are 3BM46 'Svinets' shells and some others.



What are such shells made of besides depleted uranium?



In some shells, the core is made of tungsten carbide.



What are the dangers of using depleted uranium shells?



The dust caused by the explosion is quite toxic and may cause serious disease.



How can using these shells change the course of the war and worsen the situation in the conflict zone?



Considering the general and well-known calamities of war, such as ruined cities, mapped and unmapped minefields encompassing vast territories, a huge number of refugees, and other related issues, the troubles from using such ammunition are like a seasonal cold compared to a plague epidemic.





Ilya Kramnik is a military analyst, expert at the Russian International Affairs Council and researcher at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations