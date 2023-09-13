© RT



Pablo Sepulveda Allende says that sabotage by the US led to the military coup that ousted his grandfather in the 1970s...and used economic sabotage and other means to create the conditions for a military coup, Allende's grandson, Pablo Sepulveda Allende, has told RT.Pablo Sepulveda Allende was speaking towho has launched a new talk show on RT dedicated toin the 20th century.Speaking about theAllende stated that although Chile admittedly had a number of economic issues at the time, he insisted that all of them had largely been provoked by the United States.He recalled theand prevent Allende from coming to power or unseat him if he does.Today, 50 years after the coup, and over 20 years after the end of Pinochet's dictatorship, Chile is still trying to find its footing, Allende said. Despite his country sometimes being described as one of the most developed nations in Latin America, he insisted that there is a misconception about Chile's economy and society. Allende pointed out thatAllende also argued thatwhich has been the dominant ideology in Chilean politics,following the 17 years of state terror that was waged by Pinochet's authoritarian military dictatorship.He decried the fact that Chile's modern left-wing parties have embraced neoliberalism and made pacts with the right in order to stay in power. He claimed that the Socialist Party, as well as other members of the center-left coalition, have betrayed the legacy of his grandfather by, for example, denationalizing the copper industry."Today, after 50 years, 70% of copper that is mined in Chile belongs to foreigners, to transnational corporations," Allende said.The full interview with Allende is available on RT Spanish. Upcoming episodes of Correa's 'Coup D'etat' series will include discussions with former and current leaders of Honduras, Venezuela and Argentina, among others.