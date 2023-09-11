MMMMM
A magnitude-6.0 earthquake occurred in Halmahera Island, North Maluku Province, at around 21:51 Sept. 11.

The epicenter was about 39 km (24 miles) north-northeast of Ternate.

The tremor occurred at a depth of about 162 km (101 miles), and light shaking was probably felt throughout much of Halmahera and surrounding islands.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake; however, significant damage is unlikely. It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas. Moderate-to-light aftershocks are likely over the coming days.