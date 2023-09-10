Secret History
8,000-year-old Cave paintings found in Türkiye's İnkaya Cave depict life and death
Sun, 10 Sep 2023 21:06 UTC
During the same studies, another cave located 5 kilometers away from the İnkaya cave was discovered. The discovery of both caves is known as the most important archaeological discovery made in Anatolia in recent years.
The cave paintings discovered in the Baltalıin and İnkaya Cave, which are situated in the Delice neighborhood of the Dursunbey district in the Balkesir province of Turkey, offer information that sheds light on Neolithic Age life.
One of the remarkable findings showing that people in the Prehistoric Age were undeniably knowledgeable about the phenomenon of childbirth is the scene found among the cave paintings of İnkaya Cave.
The painting depicts a woman becoming pregnant, the pregnancy, and childbirth in an expression that has yet to be matched.
Associate Professor Derya Yalçıklı, who discovered and examined the cave paintings, told Arkeonews in an email, "Social and belief systems in Western Anatolia during the Neolithic and Chalcolithic periods constitute an important question of Anatolian archeology, and examining the wall paintings in Baltalıin and İnkaya caves may provide some important answers."
The floor and northern wall of the İnkaya Cave were greatly damaged by past treasure hunters using dynamite, however, despite this damage, the cave continues to reflect important information about the Neolithic era.
A different depiction of a human wearing fur on the right side of two women and two men is depicted, while on the left side of this painting, there is a depiction of a fetus growing in the womb.
Across from a human wearing fur, a human is depicted with a snake behind. It was believed that the snake represents death in this figure, which was interpreted as "the moment of death" by the experts. The depiction of a human wearing fur and extending his hand forward is believed to be a shaman who is helping human spirits to go to the land of the dead at the moment of death. A portrayal of a dead human without a head offered to the vultures is also depicted.
In cave paintings, reliefs, and figurines from the Neolithic period in Anatolia, scenes of sexuality, pregnancy, and childbirth are presented to the viewer from various angles. The successful use of the "X-ray" style -The rays pass through the painting and create a negative of the darker areas on film- in the creation of the İnkaya Cave painting in the Neolithic period fills a gap in the history of Anatolian painting and sculpture.
