Thirteen dolphins have died after they beached on Skye, two months after the UK's largest stranding of pilot whales in the Outer Hebrides.British Divers Marine Life Rescue was warned of unusual activity in a pod of common dolphins in Dunvegan Bay on Monday. Some of the animals became "stuck in deep mud". This weekend experts will try to find why the dolphins became stranded.The deaths follow the UK's biggest pilot whale stranding when 54 creatures died on the Isle of Lewis in July. Only one whale was successfully refloated despite the efforts of rescue teams at Traigh Mhor, North Tolsta. Diggers were used to take the dead mammals from the remote beach to a landfill site.Among the dead was a female pilot whale.(More here)