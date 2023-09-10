This video shows a stunning bolide recorded on September 8, at 23:40 local time (equivalent to 21:40 universal time).The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 57,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the provinces of Málaga, Granada and Córdoba (south of Spain). It began at an altitude of about 88 km over the locality of Archidona (province of Málaga), moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 26 km over the locality of Luque (province of Córdoba).The preliminary analysis of this event shows that the rock was not fully destroyed: a small part of the meteoroid could survive and reache the ground as a meteorite.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, and Huelva. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).