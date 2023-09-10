© Niels K.

We received 72 reports about a fireball seen over Drenthe, England, Flevoland, Friesland, Groningen, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Niedersachsen, Noord-Holland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Overijssel, Utrecht, Västra Götaland County, Vlaams Gewest and Zuid-Holland on Thursday, September 7th 2023 around 20:07 UT.For this event, we received one video and one photo.