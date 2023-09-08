Secret History
Recent discoveries in East Kazakhstan unveil mysteries of past
Astana Times
Mon, 28 Aug 2023 07:40 UTC
"The results of our work were showcased at the first international exhibition, specifically in Moscow, London, and Kazan. Thanks to the exhibition 'Altai - the Cradle of the Turkic World,' we have strengthened our relationship with Cambridge University. Since 2020, archaeological excavations have been conducted in collaboration with scientist Rebecca Roberts," said Rinat Zhumatayev.
The artifacts, belonging to the Bronze Age spanning from the 25th to 18th centuries BC, were initially discovered in the ancient burial grounds of Ainabulak in 2017. Exploration continued in subsequent years in Yelek, and in 2023, focus returned to Zaisan. The unearthed artifacts are set to be displayed in the historical and local history museum of the East Kazakhstan region. Local budget allocations have facilitated the preservation of these invaluable pieces.
The archaeological initiatives have received support from specialists encompassing anthropologists, zooarchaeologists and experts in metallurgy and soil analysis. This collaborative approach has enabled the team to effectively delve into the complex layers of history.
This year, the team's efforts have yielded additional discoveries. The Ainabulak-Temirsu burial ground has been meticulously mapped, and multiple mounds have been explored. Notably, one mound contained the remains of a woman. Beside her, an array of intriguing artifacts was uncovered, including silver dishes, 180 alcoves, and a distinctive silver item featuring a frog motif.
While the precise era of these discoveries remains to be determined through advanced scientific analysis, the frog-adorned artifact carries immense significance. Scholars associate the frog motif with water-related rituals found in both China and Egypt, adding an intriguing layer to the ongoing research.
"Our exploration is far from over. By the year's end, we anticipate unveiling our findings and publishing a comprehensive scientific article," shared Rinat Zhumataev.
These archaeological endeavors align with Kazakhstan's commitment to nurturing scientific talent. Consistent with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's vision, grants for scholars like Rinat Zhumatayev facilitate international learning experiences. This year, Rinat Zhumatayev is set to embark on a research journey to London, symbolizing the continuous growth of the scientific community.
"I want my students to go abroad in the future to improve their skills. We have many promising students. One of them, Samat Shakenov, is writing his thesis on the Bronze Age in the East Kazakhstan region. Young archaeologists like Akbar Ergabylov, who plans to enter doctoral studies, and third-year doctoral student Bibinur Zharylkasynova, are demonstrating their skills impressively. Overall, the aspiration of young people toward science is heartening," he added.
As East Kazakhstan continues to unveil its historical treasures, each artifact and revelation serves as a testament to the timeless human pursuit of understanding our origins and the narratives of those who came before us.