Pashinksy "buys and sells grenades, artillery shells and rockets through a trans-European network of middlemen, then sells them, then buys them again and sells them once more.



"With each transaction, prices rise - as do the profits of Mr. Pashinsky's associates - until the final buyer, Ukraine's military, pays the most."

"In the name of rushing weapons to the front line, leaders have resurrected figures from Ukraine's rough-and-tumble past and undone, at least temporarily, years of anticorruption [sic] policies as one reason the American and British governments are buying ammunition for Ukraine rather than simply handing over money.



"European and American officials are loath to discuss Mr. Pashinsky, for fear of playing into Russia's narrative that Ukraine's government is hopelessly corrupt and must be replaced."

Maidan massacre organizer 'takes no prisoners'

Kit Klarenberg is an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions.

Eyewitness testimony has fingered Pashinsky as the architect of a bloody false flag operation which propelled the 2014 Maidan coup and plunged the country into civil war.Years before emerging as Kiev's top private weapons trafficker,which toppled Ukraine's democratically-elected president andThough the notoriously corrupt former Ukrainian parliamentarian was condemned by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "criminal" as recently as 2019, a lengthy exposé by the New York Times has nowPerhaps predictably,an incident which pro-Western forces used to consummate their coup d'etat against then-President Viktor Yanukovych.In an August 12 report on Ukraine's new weapons-sourcing strategy, the New York Times alleged thatThe shift, they say, has driven up prices of lethal imports at an exponential rate, "and added layer upon layer of profit-making" for the benefit of unscrupulous speculators like Pashinsky.According to the Times, the strategy is simple:The Times added that while using multiple brokers may technically be legal,As the seemingly endless supply of cash from Western taxpayers provides a bonanza for arms manufacturers such as, it similarly benefits war profiteers like Pashinsky. His company,"reported its best year ever last year, withfrom its $2.8 million in sales the year before the war.Several suppliers previously placed on an official blacklist after they "ripped off the military" are now free to sell again, according to the Times investigation. The outlet downplayed this as an unfortunate, but ultimately necessary measure.Describing "the re-emergence of figures like Mr. Pashinsky", the Times asserted:However, even the seemingly critical Times report overlooks a key aspect of Pashinsky's unsavory biography.A defining moment in the US-orchestrated overthrow of Ukraine's elected government, the death of 70 at the hands of mysterious snipers triggered an avalanche of international outrage that led directly to the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovych.However, firsthand testimony by individuals who claimed to have helped carry out the false flag attack suggest Kiev's most prolific gun runner was intimately involved in the grisly affair. In November 2017 , Italy's Matrix TV channel published eyewitness accounts by three Georgians who say they were ordered to kill protesters by Mamuka Mamulashvili. Then the top-ranking military aide to Georgian president Mikhael Saakashvili,whose fighters were widely condemned after they publishedThe documentary , Ukraine: The Hidden Truth, features an Italian journalist's interviews with three Georgian fighters allegedly sent to orchestrate the coup.even alleging the corrupt arms dealers provided weapons and selected specific targets. The film also featured footage of him personally evacuating a shooter from the Square, after they had been caught with a rifle and a scope by protesters and surrounded.One of the Georgian fighters recalled how he and his two associates arrived in Kiev in January, "to arrange provocations to push the police to charge the crowd." For almost a month, however, "there were not many weapons around," and "molotov [cocktails], shields and sticks were used to the maximum."This changed around mid-February, they said, when Mamualashvili personally visited them alongside aa former officer and sniper in the 101st Airborne Division, who personally gave them orders they "had to follow."Pashinky then personally moved them along with sniper rifles and ammunition to buildings overlooking Maidan Square, they alleged. At that point, Mamualashvili reportedly insisted thatSo it was that the Georgian fightersOnce the killing was over, Boyenger moved to the Donbas front to fight in the ranks of the Georgian Legion, which Mamulashvili commands to this day.In the meantime, Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Boiko, who headed the civic council of the Prosecutor General Office of Ukraine after Maidan, has alleged that in order to obscure his role,Despite these shocking claims, Pashinsky's involvement in the Maidan massacre has never been officially investigated, let alone punished, and his most recent experiences with the Ukrainian judicial system suggest it is unlikely to be heavily scrutinized by officials in Kiev. While a member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, he was arrested for shooting and wounding a pedestrian in a traffic-related dispute, but was ultimately acquitted in 2021.When Israeli journalists confronted Pashinsky about his role in the Maidan massacre, the arms dealer warned thatThey could be forgiven for believing it was not an idle threat; there is a troubling tendency for Pashinky's detractors to end up viciously beaten or shot dead in the street.