The Grayzone is known for its critical coverage of US foreign policy and anti-war views, but has been accused of spreading misinformation and Chinese and Russian government propaganda, including debunked claims about the conflict in Ukraine and whitewashed accounts of Beijing's repression of ethnic minority Muslims in far-western Xinjiang.

for the far-left news outlet The Grayzone due to "external concerns", in the latest case to highlight the contentious role of tech companies in regulating controversial speech.said the California-based crowdfunding company informed him in mid-August thatThe donations wereafter The Grayzone moved the fundraising campaign to a rival crowding funding platform.Blumenthal said he believes the review was undertaken forrelated to the website's coverage of the war in Ukraine. He told Al Jazeera on Friday:Blumenthal added that The Grayzone'sGoFundMe said that every fundraiser on its platform is subject to review and that The Grayzone was able to continue to solicit donations until it cancelled the fundraiser.GoFundMe's Director of Public Affairs Jalen Drummond told Al Jazeera.Drummond did not elaborate on the concerns related to The Grayzone, but confirmed that the platform's terms of service do not allow users toOver the past decade, platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LINE and PayPal have been embroiled in an increasingly polarised debate about the line between protecting free speech and combatting misinformation.The COVID-19 pandemic, the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, among other events, have underscored the potential real-world harms of online misinformation.GoFundMe President Juan Benitez later told the Canadian Parliament that the campaign was initially approved but the company reversed course after the movement became increasingly violent and confrontational.Last year, the platform also suspended fundraising efforts byengaged in blockading a rail line through British Columbia.Free speech advocacy groups like theThe ACLU has also criticised payment platforms for denying access to sex workers, likening such moves to "financial censorship".The International Federation of Journalists and Reporters Without Borders did not respond to requests for comment. The Committee to Protect Journalists did not provide a comment in time for publication.Some tech companies have recently backed off from their role of moderating online speech amid calls for greater tolerance of controversial and fringe views. Ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, Facebook owner Meta and Youtube have walked back policies aimed at combatting misinformation about COVID-19 and the 2020 election result.Those moves have prompted alarm among some disinformation analysts and lawmakers, with Democratic Senator Mark Warner warning that"undermines trust and has dangerous consequences."Last year, PayPal came under fire for appearing to add misinformation to its list of prohibited activities subject to a $2,500 fine before clarifying that the update was an "error" and would not go ahead.whose management of the platform has polarised critics.Blumenthal, who has since raised $110,000 toward a $150,000 goal on crowdfunding platform Spotfund, said: