© Algeria Civil Protection



Severe flash flooding swept through areas of northwester Algeria after heavy rainfall from 02 to 03 September 2023. Authorities report at least 8 people have lost their lives as a result.Several people were reported missing in Tlemcen and El Bayadh Provinces. Civil Protection teams using sniffer dogs and special equipment were deployed to the area and carried out extensive searches.As of late 03 September, Civil Protection confirmed that 4 people died inside a vehicle swept away by the flooding Wadi Dalia in Bab Al-Assa municipality in Tlemcen Province.Meanwhile in El Bayadh Province, Civil Protection located 3 bodies of victims in a vehicle dragged by the flood waters near the village of El Haoudh, located about 15 km north of the city of El Bayadh on 02 September.On 03 September, Civil Protection teams were still searching for a mother and her child who were thought to have been in a vehicle swept away by flooding in the the commune of Rogassa, around 40 km north of El Bayadh city.Civil Protection later said that the child had been mistakenly reported missing and was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Search and rescue teams confirmed late on 03 September the body of the missing person had been found.