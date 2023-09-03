Earth Changes
Rare 'firenado' filmed during Sabine Parish fires in Louisiana on August 25
nola.com
Sat, 02 Sep 2023 11:47 UTC
The combination of hot air from a wildfire and wind gusts traveling in different directions can cause a mix between a fire and a tornado, according to AccuWeather.
The footage was taken amidst Northwest Louisiana wildfires on Aug. 25.
I find that when people are truly searching to understand, they can find the right sources, especially in this information age. Likewise, when people are confronted with an uncomfortable reality that jars an existing belief, they can turn around and find what they need to prove that they were right all along.
Time is running out for the evil generation. They know it ha!! Listen to the COP26 Speech to observe the desperate plea made to the "private...
USA Today said the nationwide test comes "in the wake of the horrific fires on the island of Maui on Aug. 8, when warning sirens that might have...
Herod's murderous campaign has never slept. Once the next drive to further reduce God' children to a small minority, we can ALL expect the...
This whole thing is so tragic and monstrous, it makes my blood boil.
I’d be looking at the WHO’s requirements of the UK government et al. for the purpose of vaccinating the entire population without question.