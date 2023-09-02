© Sergey Guneev/Sputnik



The US and its allies seek to dominate others and extract a tribute from humanity, Russia's top diplomat has warned...The US and its allies will cause more trouble in the future as they cling to a unipolar world that allows them to exploit other nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has predicted.and will" the senior Russian official warned in an address on Friday. It will be "up to diplomats to untangle those situations."Lavrov was speaking to students at, a leading Russian university from which the Foreign Ministry recruits many of its employees. He briefed the audience on the current state of world affairs and what the students in attendance can expect working in the Russian diplomatic corps.The minister reiterated Moscow's position that Western nations are a major source of instability, claiming that "they want to literally rule the world, to impose their unipolar world order ... to continue extracting tribute from humanity."Many other nations, including Russia, are opposing that and seek a more just multipolar world order, the transition to which is inevitable sooner or later, Lavrov said. Western nations are "creating obstacles" to that, but as they do so they undermine their own power, he argued." he explained. Washington's use ofas a world reserve currency, so naturally many are moving away from it, the minister said.Russia has successfully resisted Western pressure so far and does not expect relations to improve anytime soon, the top diplomat noted. Even if the other side were to seek an improvement, Russia would not compromise any aspect of its security by relying on the US and its allies, he maintained. Western nations have repeatedly demonstrated their duplicity, Lavrov said.he stressed.Lavrov rejected the notion that Moscow was somehow "isolated" in the current standoff.and dismissing the opinion of those people as irrelevant is deeply insulting, he said.