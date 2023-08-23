© Ludovic MARIN / AFP

There's no 'F' (for France) in 'BRICS' but that didn't stop French President Emmanuel Macron from trying to "F" it up.And probably his gold-digging ones, too, particularly given the richness of natural resources of the BRICS member states and their partners, notably in Africa, and at a time when France and Europe face a greater lack of resources, due to misguided policies on everything from cutting off cheap Russian energy over the conflict in Ukraine to having the welcome mat yanked out from under them in Africa, with stability operations that resulted in a proliferation of coups.But the mere fact that he'd asked for an invite to the 15th BRICS summit this week allows Macron to lay claim to open-mindedness. He can say that, hey, he tried to reach out, but that his hand was pushed away - which is like badmouthing a girl and then telling everyone that she won't go out with you when she turns you down. Anyone with half a brain would think that the best thing to do now would be to go away and start proving yourself through your actions before asking for another date.Macron wants a date with the BRICS so badly that the bloc should really do with him and other Western leaders what Macron himself decided last year that the European Union should do with prospective members: set up a 'kiddie table.' The new 'Baby BRICS' summit could be the equivalent of Macron's 'European Political Community' of countries seen as still having to prove themselves for EU membership, but who can still score an invite to a smaller summit alongside the 'adult' one, in the hope of being chosen for cherry-picked special trade relationships and customs arrangements of primary benefit to the EU.The next BRICS meeting should set up such a kiddie table, like the EU does, not too far from the venue but yet not close enough to contaminate the bloc's multipolar agenda and camaraderie - or to be traumatized by it like the single-minded babies that Western leaders are. Have a clown show up to make some animal balloons for them so they can be distracted from the kind of diversity of views and analysis that has recently sent them into censorship frenzies against platforms like RT.He could have sat there listening to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk about India's desire to diversify its interests and partners even more - risking leaving France with a smaller piece of the pie at a time when EU sanctions have cut it off from other opportunities.Being an avowed admirer of former French President Charles De Gaulle, who yanked France out of the NATO command and kicked the Americans out of the country in order to guarantee independence post-WWII, Macron missed the opportunity to do the same in France's own best economic interests when NATO picked a fight with Russia over Ukraine by loading the country up with weapons and trainers of Azov neo-Nazis.Until then, BRICS should only give him official invitations that feature cartoon characters and promises of "pin the tail on the donkey" fun. He can decide with the rest of his EU pals which one of them gets to be the donkey.