The superb fireball in this video was recorded from Spain on August 20, at 3:56 local time (equivalent to 1:56 universal time). It was brighter than the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 61,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Morocco. It began at an altitude of about 97 km over the locality of Ibouhjarene, moved southeast, and ended at a height of around 31 km over the locality of Beni Oukil.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).