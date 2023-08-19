© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has asked to move his charges in the Georgia 2020 election interference case to federal court.On Tuesday, Meadows petitioned the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia to remove his case from Fulton County Superior Court, arguing that federal law shields him from state prosecution for actions undertaken as a federal officer. In his court filing, attorneys for Meadows declared his intention to seek dismissal of all charges brought against him.Meadows' lawyers wrote:Other charges Trump and defendants are facing include:— in which Trump asked the elections chief to "find" purportedly missing ballots that would allow him to overcome his deficit against Biden in Georgia.In the filing,and argued the charged conduct comprises protected actions taken in his official capacity as chief of staff to the president.His attorneys argued:The referenced Supremacy Clause establishes thatwith the federal government's exercise of its constitutional powers. Meadows claimed immunity from prosecution under that clause.Fulton County prosecutors alleged that Meadows assisted Trump in pressuring state legislators in swing states and Georgia election officials to overturn the election.for the president, as well asThe filing states:Last year, Meadows was called to testify in the Fulton County grand jury probe into Trump's conduct after the 2020 election in Georgia. He has largely remained out of the spotlight since leaving the White House in 2020.Attorneys for Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment.