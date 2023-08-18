A wildfire that broke out in a mountainous national park on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Wednesday spread to 1,800 hectares (4,450 acres) in 24 hours as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze amid difficult terrain conditions.The fire's perimeter expanded to 14 miles across dry woodland covering both flanks of steep ravines near the Mount Teide volcano - Spain's highest peak - hampering access to the area."The fire is out of control... the outlook is not positive," the region's leader, Fernando Clavijo, told an evening news conference in Tenerife's capital, Santa Cruz.