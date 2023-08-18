mmmmm
6.0 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Thursday, August 17, 2023 16:41 PM
Your time: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - central Mid-Atlantic Ridge
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people
10 km depth