In the latest episode of his show on X, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson sat down with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr . During that conversation, Kennedy stated emphatically that there are "biolabs in Ukraine," and it is because the US is "developing bioweapons."He then explained the Pentagon began pouring cash into bioweapons shortly after the passing of the Patriot Act.Dr. Anthony Fauci was notably the highest-paid federal employee in all of the United States.In another part of the conversation, Kennedy detailed why he believed the Biden administration had denied his request for Secret Service protection."You've been on the road for weeks and you had no Secret Service with you," Carlson began, pointing out that his relatives had been assassinated while running for office. "Why wouldn't you have Secret Service protection?"Kennedy said that while the Biden administration was not wrong in denying him protection in May on the grounds that it was more than 100 days out from the election and that he hadn't reached the specific polling requirements, he pointed out that under the law, the president has the authority to overrule everyone and provide the resource.The pair discussed numerous other topics as well, including the assassination of both his father and uncle.