France and other former colonial powers must accept a shift in power on the continent, a former Nigerian official has told RT...The political situation in Niger should teach France and other Western countries, including the US and UK, that Africa cannot be taken for granted,told RT on Thursday.According to Gadu,Last month, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power, prompting anti-French protests from thousands of people who supported the move.claiming that it flew a plane into the capital Niamey in accordance with an agreement with the Nigerien army.Despite being sanctioned by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which is considering military intervention, the new authorities have rejected both regional and international pressure to release Bazoum and restore democratic order.In an interview with RT,by threatening to intervene militarily in Niger.He argued that while France has oil and mineral concessions in its former colonies that benefit it at the expense of the local people, it "cannot go in and intervene or force change.""So at the moment, they want ECOWAS to do that," he said, adding that "force and intervention will not help" to resolve the unrest in Niger.Gadu said he views the willingness of neighboring states to get involved in the Sahel country as being "not in the interest" of ECOWAS, but in the interest of Paris.