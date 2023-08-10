fireball
We received 185 reports about a fireball seen over Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Île-de-France, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Bretagne, Centre-Val de Loire, England, Fribourg, Genève, Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, Normandie, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Pays de la Loire, Vlaams Gewest and Zeeland on Wednesday, August 9th 2023 around 20:39 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 2 photos.