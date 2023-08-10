© IMDB



It made Curry realize that there is a "climate-change industry" set up to reward alarmism.

John Stossel is the author of "Give Me a Break: How I Exposed Hucksters, Cheats, and Scam Artists and Became the Scourge of the Liberal Media."

We are told climate change is a crisis, and that there is an "overwhelming scientific consensus.""It's a manufactured consensus," climate scientist Judith Curry tells me.She says scientists have an incentive to exaggerate risk to pursue "fame and fortune."She knows about that because she once spread alarm about climate change.Media loved her when she published a study that seemed to show a dramatic increase in hurricane intensity."We found that the percent of Category 4 and 5 hurricanes had doubled," says Curry."This was picked up by the media," and then climate alarmists realized, "Oh, here is the way to do it. Tie extreme weather events to global warming!""So, this hysteria is your fault!" I tell her."Not really," she smiles."They would have picked up on it anyways."But Curry's "more intense" hurricanes gave them fuel.But then some researchers pointed out gaps in her research — years with low levels of hurricanes."Like a good scientist, I investigated," says Curry.She realized that the critics were right."Part of it was bad data. Part of it is natural climate variability."Curry was the unusual researcher who looked at criticism of her work and actually concluded "they had a point."Then the Climategate scandal taught her that other climate researchers weren't so open-minded.Alarmist scientists' aggressive attempts to hide data suggesting climate change is not a crisis were revealed in leaked emails."Ugly things," says Curry.says Curry.Some United Nations officials were motivated by "anti-capitalism. They hated the oil companies and seized on the climate change issue to move their policies along."The UN created the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change."Then the national funding agencies directed all the funding . . . assuming there are dangerous impacts."Even if a skeptic did get funding, it's harder to publish because journal editors are alarmists."The editor of the journal Science wrote this political rant," says Curry.She even said, "The time for debate has ended.""What kind of message does that give?" adds Curry.Then she answers her own question:That's what we've got now: a massive government-funded climate alarmism complex.