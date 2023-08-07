© baoyenbai



Flash floods and landslides have killed at least eight people across northern Vietnam, disaster officials said Monday.After months of prolonged heatwaves and drought,State media published pictures of houses collapsing into muddy water and roads blocked or split by soil and fallen trees.Access to some mountainous ethnic communities have been cut off.Landslides have also hit central parts of the country.In the town of Dalat in the Central Highlands, three policemen and one civilian were killed when a police station was buried by falling soil in July.The Central Highlands and southern Vietnam have seen 5-10 percent more rain than usual since the rainy season began in May, according to authorities.In northern Vietnam, record high temperatures and an unprecedented drought in May and June caused rolling blackouts and sudden power outages leading to serious losses among local firms and foreign manufacturers.Crops were also badly affected.Last year, natural disasters killed 175 people in Vietnam.Source: AFP