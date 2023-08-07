On Sunday, Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency reported that the death toll from the flash floods that struck the Mongolian capital on Saturday night has risen to four.Tragically, the flood claimed the lives of a 10-month-old baby and a teenager in the Bayanzurkh district, one of the areas worst affected in Ulaanbaatar, as stated in the agency's official statement.The floods also resulted in extensive damage to the city, with at least 97 families' homes, approximately 120 cars, numerous fences, and several infrastructures, including power lines and roads, being flooded, according to the emergency agency.Further concerns have been raised as more rain is predicted in the central and eastern regions of the country, including the capital, in the upcoming days. The public is urged to exercise caution and take necessary precautions in response to the anticipated weather conditions.