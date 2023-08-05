nnnnnnnn
Significant magnitude 6.0 earthquake 42 km northwest of Añatuya, Argentina

Earthquake details
Date & time Aug 5, 2023 07:20:07 UTC
Local time at epicenter Saturday, Aug 5, 2023 at 4:20 am (GMT -3)
Status Confirmed
Magnitude 6.2
Depth 597.7 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude 28.2143°S / 63.1854°W (Departamento de Juan F. Ibarra, Santiago del Estero, Argentina)