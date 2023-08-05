Earth Changes
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Argentina
Volcano Discovery
Sat, 05 Aug 2023 09:09 UTC
Significant magnitude 6.0 earthquake 42 km northwest of Añatuya, Argentina
Earthquake details
Date & time Aug 5, 2023 07:20:07 UTC
Local time at epicenter Saturday, Aug 5, 2023 at 4:20 am (GMT -3)
Status Confirmed
Magnitude 6.2
Depth 597.7 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude 28.2143°S / 63.1854°W (Departamento de Juan F. Ibarra, Santiago del Estero, Argentina)
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Argentina
- 12 missing after flash flood triggered landslide in Uttarakhand, India
- Flash floods, landslides hit parts of Slovenia after month's amount of rain falls in a day
- 'That's not normal': Woman airlifted to hospital after rare otter attack in Montana river
- Rare waterspout, funnel cloud sightings off Cape Breton, Canada
- Iceland's newest volcano is now spawning tornadoes
- Dog kills owner in Tyrone Township, Michigan
- Crews are battling 'fire whirls' in California's Mojave Desert
- One dead, 12 houses swept away by flash flood and mud slide in Thailand
- Car swallowed by giant sinkhole that opened up on busy street in Queensland, Australia
- Hawaii man, 71, horrifically mauled to death by pack of dogs in middle of road
- Best of the Web: Thousands forced to flee Beijing as Typhoon Doksuri brings heaviest rainfall in 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths (UPDATE)
- Typhoon Khanun knocks out power, grounds flights in Japan's Okinawa - 124mph winds, 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Wild boar attacks woman, teenager inside subway station in Hong Kong on July 28
- Landspout spotted in Hamburg, New York on July 31
- Best of the Web: Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California sits at an astounding 1,000% of normal
- Sinkhole swallows car in Schenectady, New York
- Dozens of dead bats washing up on Lake Michigan beach
- 8-year-old survives 'extraordinarily rare' cougar attack near Washington's Lake Angeles
- 5 killed in landslide, flooding as rain lashes south Vietnam
- Bright and long meteor fireball streaks across the sky of 6 Brazilian states on August 1
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on August 2
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 6 Brazilian states on July 31
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on July 31
- Meteor fireball that crossed the sky surprises inhabitants of several states of Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball leaves a trail in the sky of 7 states in Brazil on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán, Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 25
- Daytime meteor streaks across the sky of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil on July 24
- Woman struck by meteorite as she sat on her terrace in east France
- Meteor fireball over Mississippi and adjacent states on July 14
- Glossy and greenish meteor fireball streaks across the sky of cities in Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on July 12
- Bright meteor fireball over Bulgaria on July 11
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on July 9
- Possible meteor fireball seen passing over little league game in Colorado on July 1
- Meteor fireballs over 4 states of Brazil on July 2 and 3
- Meteor fireball over Belgium and nearby countries on July 3
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 2
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and nearby states on July 1
- Meteor fireball over New England, Ontario and Québec on July 1
- Girls suffering early puberty spiked during Covid lockdowns, stress & unhealthier lifestyles blamed
- Leprosy cases increase in Florida, CDC issues warning disease may be endemic in region
- Half the population to have a mental health disorder by 75
- Each cigarette in Canada now comes with warning label
- Risk of stroke skyrockets in vaccinated with onset of Covid infection
- mRNA Covid jabs have caused silent heart damage to tens of millions of people, a shocking new study suggests
- CDC says up to 450,000 in U.S. have red meat allergies due to alpha-gal syndrome spread by ticks
- Mercury pollution is worsening a mental health crisis in this Indigenous community
- This pro-mask 'study' is why you should NEVER 'Trust the Science'
- How we know Covid really did suppress flu and why it's important
- 14 Covid 'myth-busters' that didn't age well
- Link found between childhood television watching and adulthood metabolic syndrome
- 'Millions may be at risk': Houston hit with 'alarming' syphilis outbreak
- How a highly effective vaccine turns into a mediocre vaccine - or worse
- Aspartame is a 'possible' carcinogen: the science behind the decision
- Did covid injections save lives?
- Best of the Web: Why the COVID-19 vaccines could never prevent transmission
- Zero Amish children diagnosed with cancer, diabetes or autism
- 45% of US drinking water contaminated with 'forever chemicals' that lead to infertility, cancer, hormone issues: report
- After long silence on 'Long Vax,' Science Magazine links autoimmune disorders to COVID shots
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff and the Inner Evolution of Man - with Alan Francis
- Woe, the humanity: How AI fits into broadly rising anti-humanism
- Why do leftists promote obesity, crappy architecture, and other ugly monstrosities?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cold-blooded Kindess: The Longhouse Mentality and Psychopathology - with Dr. J.D. Haltigan
- When you sync with someone, your brains wave together
- Is language a module in the brain?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unmasking Psychopaths and Narcissists in Business and Politics - with Dr. Clive Boddy
- 'Misinformation' is the vocabulary of a culture that has lost its capacity to discuss 'truth'
- Governors of the mind
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Ryan Graves: My testimony to Congress on UAP was the tip of the iceberg
- A monumental UFO scandal is looming
- Shocking video shows UFO speed through thunderstorm at '2,000mph' as witness says it 'fastest thing I've ever seen'
- Famous Roswell UFO incident celebrates 75th anniversary
- UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
- Pressure mounts on House Intelligence Chairman following dismissive and baffling approach to 'credible and urgent' UFO whistleblower allegations
- Rep. Luna vows to get to bottom of UFO mystery, threatens to defund Pentagon bosses' salaries unless they reveal intel on secret alien ship crash program
- Best of the Web: Russian UFO engagements, secret 'Tic Tac' report and 3 key figures who slipped under the radar at Congressional hearing
- Crashed UFOs? Non-human 'biologics'? Professor asks: Where's the evidence?
- UFO-curious lawmakers brace for a fight over government secrets
- Russian UFO engagements, secret 'Tic Tac' report and 3 key figures slip under radar at Congressional hearing
- The indefensible status quo: How defense contractors are hiding reverse-engineering programs, and fleecing the public
- David Grusch's whistleblower UFO testimony is slammed by head of Pentagon office as 'insulting' for accusing government of cover-up
- The study of UFOs is finally becoming respectable science
- US first found out about 'non-human intelligence' nearly 100 years ago, whistleblower testifies
- Here are the 5 most memorable moments from Congress' UFO hearing
- How the search for UFOs went mainstream: A tale in 5 moves
- Slate says 'nothing will ever be the same again' as UFOs re-enter the mainstream
- Ex-intel official claims feds 'absolutely' have UFOs, materials of 'non-human' origin during bombshell hearing
- Ex-top defense official expects bombshell details of Pentagon UFO recovery to be revealed to Congress
- White House says Bidenomics so successful the average American has twice as many jobs as they had two years ago
- Trudeau's divorce leaves nation in shock that he was married to a woman
- Man who spent $14K to transform himself into collie steps out for first-ever walk in public
- Job listing for Obama's new personal chef receives zero applications
- Ice Cube tries to bump his street cred in ride-along with Tucker Carlson
- Hero: Biden announces he will donate the rest of his bribe money to charity
- Are you against crime? You're racist!
- Biden blames White House cocaine on black guy who lived there before
- Embarrassed man could've sworn the invitation said 'Costume Party'
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, July 24, 2023
As to the evil which results from censorship, it is impossible to measure it, because it is impossible to tell where it ends.
- Jeremy Bentham
