Ryan Graves is a former lieutenant U.S. Navy and F/A-18F pilot. He is now the co-founder and executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, a nonprofit dedicated to military and commercial aircrew impacted by UAP and the pursuit of UAP transparency.

Two Navy pilots testified under oath to Congress about how unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) pose a potential national security and safety of flight risk last month. I was one of them.My story is this: Nine years ago, my F/A-18's squadron, operating off the coast of Virginia Beach, observed and tracked UAP that had infiltrated military airspace.I founded Americans for Safe Aerospace , the fastest-growing UAP nonprofit in the world with more than 8,200 members, because I believe we need to find out.When I testified last week, I also shared with Congress how more than 30 UAP witnesses, commercial pilots, and veterans, have reached out to Americans for Safe Aerospace to detail their encounters, and dozens more have contacted us since I testified at the UAP hearings.Witnesses reach out to us for two reasons:The majority of UAP witnesses I talk to are commercial pilots at major airlines. Often, they are veterans with decades of flying experience. Pilots are reporting UAP at altitudes that appear to be above them at 40,000 feet, potentially in low earth orbit or in the grey zone below the Karman line . Sometimes these reports are recurring, with numerous recent sightings north of Hawaii and the North Atlantic. Our most recent report was from Tuesday.The FAA has no direct process for commercial pilots to report unidentified or anomalous objects in our airspace.This lack of FAA interest perpetuates stigma for commercial pilots and discourages them from coming forward. Further, commercial pilots face potential retaliation from their employers, including cease and desist letters, for speaking publicly.Commercial pilots are highly trained observers of our skies. In fact, our government invests millions in training military pilots to distinguish friend from foe and pilots' lives depend on accurate identification, and many military pilots go on to work for commercial airlines.If commercial pilots are routinely observing new foreign drones north of Hawaii, why wouldn't we want to track those reports? Why would the FAA not want to assess potential safety of flight implications? Why does our government want to leave open a domain awareness gap that could pose a flight risk and national security risk?Pilots are reporting sightings of unidentified and anomalous objects that are not rare nor isolated; they are routine. It is high time we pay attention.