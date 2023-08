'The role of stress, social isolation, increased conflicts between parents

A soaring number of girls started puberty early during the pandemic, which could be due to stress or reduced physical activity,A study— where, for example, their height was increasing far too fast or they had a high level of hormones linked to adolescence.That meant less than two girls a month were being identified as rapidly going through puberty far too young.But,Researchers note thatThere is a significant lack of knowledge about the causes of children going through puberty early, but some experts have suggested the blue light from screens and a lack of exercise could disrupt girls' normal hormonal development.Dr Mohamad Maghnie, who led the study from the University of Genoa and the Giannina Gaslini Institute in Italy, said:, economic status and the increased use of hand and surface sanitisers represent potentially further interesting hypotheses as to why early puberty is increasing in youth.'There is an interesting evolutionary hypothesis that,which determine when a child becomes a teenager.Howeveras going through puberty early before the pandemic and during it.There is also a chance that girls' parents, spending more time at home with them during lockdowns, were more likely to notice early signs of puberty, so got their daughters diagnosed earlier.However a similar rise in the rate of children going through puberty early during CovidIn total,The number of these girls sent to a paediatric endocrine unit, according to the study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.However, precocious puberty often starts at age eight or earlier for girls and age nine for boys.In extreme cases, it can start as early as two years old.This is the time in a child's life when they go through physical changes to reach sexual maturity and be able to reproduce.The first sign of puberty for girls is usually breast development, followed by their first period and getting hair in places it wasn't before, like the armpits and pubic area. Acne and body odor can also happen.Puberty begins when the hypothalamus begins producing a hormone called gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH).GnRH reaches the pituitary gland in the brain, which governs hormonal changes. GnRH stimulates the pituitary gland to release two hormones — luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH).LH and FSH travel to the sex organs, the ovaries and the testes, triggering them to release sex hormones (estrogen and testosterone)., and it can lead to several emotional problems. They may struggle to fit in with classmates who haven't gone through these changes yet.Precocious puberty can lead to lasting physical and mental health consequences.A 2010 study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found thatThey, something that previous research suggests is likely attributable to higher overall exposure to estrogen during a woman's lifetime.A study in the journal Development and Psychopathy found that this lead to higher rates of depression and anxiety and negative perceptions about body image.Additional research suggests early puberty in girls can lead to substance abuse and eating disorders.