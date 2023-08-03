Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on August 2
American Meteor Society
Thu, 03 Aug 2023 09:48 UTC
For this event, we received 7 videos and 2 photos.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Hawaii man, 71, horrifically mauled to death by pack of dogs in middle of road
- 'More than 280,000 dead': Estimate of Ukraine's military losses calculated using published obituaries
- 'Why should we use the dollar?': Brazil's President Lula calls for trading in local currencies
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on August 2
- Exquisite, 7,000 year old necklace found in child's grave in Jordan reveals complexity of its neolithic culture
- NATO's 'diabolical hands' to blame for aggravation of Ukrainian crisis - Chinese ambassador to Russia
- Leprosy cases increase in Florida, CDC issues warning disease may be endemic in region
- Best of the Web: What is Wrong with the University?
- Evidence of Joe and Hunter Biden's Burisma corruption is overwhelming
- Mike Pence's secret notes revealed in Jack Smith's Trump indictment
- Sweden ramps up security after Quran burnings
- The French embassy in Niger is attacked as protesters waving Russian flags march through the capital
- DeSantis-backed board ends Disney district's DEI and race-based programs: 'illegal' and 'unAmerican'
- X sues nonprofit watchdog group that tracks hate speech
- GA nuclear power reactor enters commercial operation, 1st new American reactor built from scratch in decades
- Republicans react to 'shameful' indictment of Trump: 'Outrageous abuse of power'
- Actress Leah Remini sues Church of Scientology and leader David Miscavige
- Trudeau's divorce leaves nation in shock that he was married to a woman
- ISIS-K claims responsibility for suicide bombing that killed 54
- Earth's most ancient impact craters are disappearing
- 'Why should we use the dollar?': Brazil's President Lula calls for trading in local currencies
- NATO's 'diabolical hands' to blame for aggravation of Ukrainian crisis - Chinese ambassador to Russia
- Evidence of Joe and Hunter Biden's Burisma corruption is overwhelming
- Mike Pence's secret notes revealed in Jack Smith's Trump indictment
- Sweden ramps up security after Quran burnings
- Republicans react to 'shameful' indictment of Trump: 'Outrageous abuse of power'
- Best of the Web: Trump: 'Either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State'
- Kiev should 'appreciate' Poland's support: Diplomatic spat erupts as Polish pro-war policy clashes with Ukraine grain ban
- Mexico's president urges end to 'irrational' Ukraine war, wants Russia at peace talks
- Trudeau loses it after being asked a simple question about seeking peace in Ukraine
- Devon Archer: Hunter Biden, Burisma execs 'called DC' to get Ukrainian prosecutor fired
- Historic: US credit rating downgraded over rising debt, 'deteriorating standards of governance'
- US cluster munitions will bring more pain and death to Donbass civilians, and Washington doesn't care
- Hunter Biden's laptop chock-full of secret agreements and contracts with foreign business partners
- The Biden 'Brand': Devon Archer details the 'niceties' of influence-peddling
- Trump says Russiagate to blame for Ukraine conflict
- How Ron DeSantis puts Israel first and assaults the speech rights of American citizens
- US backing Kiev's terrorist methods - Russian security chief
- Best of the Web: Korybko: Is West Africa gearing up for a regional war?
- 'An illusion': French minister rejects 'decoupling from Beijing' strategy, instead wants more access to trade with China
- 'More than 280,000 dead': Estimate of Ukraine's military losses calculated using published obituaries
- Best of the Web: What is Wrong with the University?
- The French embassy in Niger is attacked as protesters waving Russian flags march through the capital
- DeSantis-backed board ends Disney district's DEI and race-based programs: 'illegal' and 'unAmerican'
- X sues nonprofit watchdog group that tracks hate speech
- GA nuclear power reactor enters commercial operation, 1st new American reactor built from scratch in decades
- Actress Leah Remini sues Church of Scientology and leader David Miscavige
- ISIS-K claims responsibility for suicide bombing that killed 54
- Inflation bites in Germany: Higher prices force citizens to cut back on food
- US journalist Gonzalo Lira missing after attempt to flee Ukraine
- Best of the Web: Turkey suspends olive oil exports as prices across Europe surge 60% - latest country to enforce food export ban
- Gender Neutral Pronouns - Why?
- Russia strikes Ukraine's Danube port, global grain prices surge, Turkey-Russia grain deal talks
- Nobel Prize winner who doesn't believe climate crisis has speech canceled
- Witness to Obama chef's drowning was female employee who tried to help, swam to shore for aid
- White South African farmer's throat slit on his property by 4 teens the day after 90,000 black people gathered in a stadium to chant about killing white farmers
- Let them eat bugs: Challenging the WEF's corporate-driven food reset
- Covid lockdowns had a 'catastrophic' impact on children's social and emotional skills, half of parents say
- Russian State Duma Chairman accuses the Kiev regime of supporting crimes against children
- Woman escapes from 'maniac' after 14 years in captivity
- Exquisite, 7,000 year old necklace found in child's grave in Jordan reveals complexity of its neolithic culture
- Shift in East-Central Europe Bronze Age population revealed in DNA study
- 10,000 year old skeleton in São Paulo found to have Amerindian DNA like Indigenous people living there today
- Very rare medieval pocket sundial discovered in Germany
- Bronze Age arrowhead found in Switzerland made from meteorite that landed 1,000 km away
- 'Heart shaped' cranial deformation discovered on La Ferrería skulls from the 8th century in Mexico
- Servants of Machu Picchu elite were from diverse backgrounds, new genome study reveals
- Thracian horseman tablet discovered in Bulgaria
- European Neolithic family trees provide unprecedented insights into community behavior
- Mystery of 2,000-year-old warrior's grave on the Isles of Scilly finally solved
- Medieval Poland was hit by extreme floods 166 times, study finds
- Rare clay figurine found in Lazio dating back 7000 years
- Greenland may have been green and ice-free 416,000 years ago
- Where did this 'New World Order' coup come from? The Rockefeller's 'social engineering project'
- Declassified Richard Nixon letter to President Clinton proves prophetic on Russia
- 3rd century BC glass workshop is earliest ever discovered north of the Alps
- Kitchen shrine serpents and more fascinating new Pompeii discoveries
- Earliest evidence of forest management discovered at the La Draga Neolithic site
- Mysterious labyrinth found hidden under a church in Mexico
- 3,000-year-old untouched burial of 'charioteer' discovered in Siberia, first evidence of chariot use in region
- Earth's most ancient impact craters are disappearing
- Superconductor breakthrough replicated, twice, in preliminary testing
- Biomimetic architecture: Emulating termite mound structure enables 'breathing buildings'
- In some science contexts, 'emergence' really means 'we don't know how'
- NASA temporarily loses contact with Voyager 2 after accidentally pointing its antenna away from Earth
- Russian scientists grow watermelons in Antarctica
- Dormant 46,000-year-old nematode roundworm from Siberian permafrost brought back to life
- New insights into the origin of the Indo-European languages
- Fossil Friday: Another prediction vindicated
- How an ultra-sensitive on-off switch helps axolotl salamander regrow limbs
- Room-temperature superconductor 'breakthrough' met with scepticism
- Exquisitely preserved, 5 million year old fossil forest uncovered in Japan
- Experts have possible theory of why Indian Ocean has a 'gravity hole' where sea levels are 300ft lower
- NASA briefly loses contact with ISS after power outage, relies on backup systems for first time - Russia's agency notified them of problem
- Siberia's growing 'gateway to the underworld,' the largest permafrost depression in the world
- Best of the Web: Seismic signals from Space: Intriguing correlation between earthquakes and cosmic radiation discovered
- Best of the Web: Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks explodes and sprouts 'horns'
- How can a woman missing her olfactory bulbs still detect odors?
- "If I fits, I sits": Research delves into intricacies of feline vision
- Rare fossil suggests some early mammals may have feasted on dinosaurs
- Hawaii man, 71, horrifically mauled to death by pack of dogs in middle of road
- Best of the Web: Thousands forced to flee Beijing as Typhoon Doksuri brings heaviest rainfall in 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths (UPDATE)
- Typhoon Khanun knocks out power, grounds flights in Japan's Okinawa - 124mph winds, 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Wild boar attacks woman, teenager inside subway station in Hong Kong on July 28
- Landspout spotted in Hamburg, New York on July 31
- Best of the Web: Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California sits at an astounding 1,000% of normal
- Sinkhole swallows car in Schenectady, New York
- Dozens of dead bats washing up on Lake Michigan beach
- 8-year-old survives 'extraordinarily rare' cougar attack near Washington's Lake Angeles
- 5 killed in landslide, flooding as rain lashes south Vietnam
- Man killed by pack of dogs in Dale County, Alabama
- Storm with high winds leaves 10 dead, 28 injured, after trees fall on campsite in Russia, 50 buildings damaged
- Summer storm knocks out power, damages trees in Ottawa, Canada
- 80-mph winds rip through Washington, DC, causing significant damage across metro
- Floods, landslide after severe thunderstorm in south Trinidad - up to 5 inches of rain in just 3 hours
- Violent storms in South Tyrol, Italy: flooded roads, landslides, bridges swept away by the water
- Multiple whirlwinds reported in Poland
- Boiling ocean update: Florida sea temperature 'record' drops 15°F in just 48 hours
- Multiple dust devils spotted at volcano eruption site in Iceland
- Sea ice extent above average around Svalbard Norway despite high sea surface temperature in northern Atlantic
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on August 2
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 6 Brazilian states on July 31
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on July 31
- Meteor fireball that crossed the sky surprises inhabitants of several states of Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball leaves a trail in the sky of 7 states in Brazil on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán, Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 25
- Daytime meteor streaks across the sky of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil on July 24
- Woman struck by meteorite as she sat on her terrace in east France
- Meteor fireball over Mississippi and adjacent states on July 14
- Glossy and greenish meteor fireball streaks across the sky of cities in Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on July 12
- Bright meteor fireball over Bulgaria on July 11
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on July 9
- Possible meteor fireball seen passing over little league game in Colorado on July 1
- Meteor fireballs over 4 states of Brazil on July 2 and 3
- Meteor fireball over Belgium and nearby countries on July 3
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 2
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and nearby states on July 1
- Meteor fireball over New England, Ontario and Québec on July 1
- Meteor fireball burning up puts on light show in New Zealand on June 28
- Leprosy cases increase in Florida, CDC issues warning disease may be endemic in region
- Half the population to have a mental health disorder by 75
- Each cigarette in Canada now comes with warning label
- Risk of stroke skyrockets in vaccinated with onset of Covid infection
- mRNA Covid jabs have caused silent heart damage to tens of millions of people, a shocking new study suggests
- CDC says up to 450,000 in U.S. have red meat allergies due to alpha-gal syndrome spread by ticks
- Mercury pollution is worsening a mental health crisis in this Indigenous community
- This pro-mask 'study' is why you should NEVER 'Trust the Science'
- How we know Covid really did suppress flu and why it's important
- 14 Covid 'myth-busters' that didn't age well
- Link found between childhood television watching and adulthood metabolic syndrome
- 'Millions may be at risk': Houston hit with 'alarming' syphilis outbreak
- How a highly effective vaccine turns into a mediocre vaccine - or worse
- Aspartame is a 'possible' carcinogen: the science behind the decision
- Did covid injections save lives?
- Best of the Web: Why the COVID-19 vaccines could never prevent transmission
- Zero Amish children diagnosed with cancer, diabetes or autism
- 45% of US drinking water contaminated with 'forever chemicals' that lead to infertility, cancer, hormone issues: report
- After long silence on 'Long Vax,' Science Magazine links autoimmune disorders to COVID shots
- Lancet study on Covid vaccine autopsies finds 74% were caused by vaccine - Study is removed within 24 hours
- Woe, the humanity: How AI fits into broadly rising anti-humanism
- Why do leftists promote obesity, crappy architecture, and other ugly monstrosities?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cold-blooded Kindess: The Longhouse Mentality and Psychopathology - with Dr. J.D. Haltigan
- When you sync with someone, your brains wave together
- Is language a module in the brain?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unmasking Psychopaths and Narcissists in Business and Politics - with Dr. Clive Boddy
- 'Misinformation' is the vocabulary of a culture that has lost its capacity to discuss 'truth'
- Governors of the mind
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
- Pressure mounts on House Intelligence Chairman following dismissive and baffling approach to 'credible and urgent' UFO whistleblower allegations
- Rep. Luna vows to get to bottom of UFO mystery, threatens to defund Pentagon bosses' salaries unless they reveal intel on secret alien ship crash program
- Best of the Web: Russian UFO engagements, secret 'Tic Tac' report and 3 key figures who slipped under the radar at Congressional hearing
- Crashed UFOs? Non-human 'biologics'? Professor asks: Where's the evidence?
- UFO-curious lawmakers brace for a fight over government secrets
- Russian UFO engagements, secret 'Tic Tac' report and 3 key figures slip under radar at Congressional hearing
- The indefensible status quo: How defense contractors are hiding reverse-engineering programs, and fleecing the public
- David Grusch's whistleblower UFO testimony is slammed by head of Pentagon office as 'insulting' for accusing government of cover-up
- The study of UFOs is finally becoming respectable science
- US first found out about 'non-human intelligence' nearly 100 years ago, whistleblower testifies
- Here are the 5 most memorable moments from Congress' UFO hearing
- How the search for UFOs went mainstream: A tale in 5 moves
- Slate says 'nothing will ever be the same again' as UFOs re-enter the mainstream
- Ex-intel official claims feds 'absolutely' have UFOs, materials of 'non-human' origin during bombshell hearing
- Ex-top defense official expects bombshell details of Pentagon UFO recovery to be revealed to Congress
- Wiltshire has most crop circles in England
- Stanford prof Garry Nolan signals tectonic shift in UFO discourse
- ET 'technical supremacy' is a top concern, Pentagon 'UFO investigator' says
- Lawmakers press for transparency ahead of UFO hearing
- Trudeau's divorce leaves nation in shock that he was married to a woman
- Man who spent $14K to transform himself into collie steps out for first-ever walk in public
- Job listing for Obama's new personal chef receives zero applications
- Ice Cube tries to bump his street cred in ride-along with Tucker Carlson
- Hero: Biden announces he will donate the rest of his bribe money to charity
- Are you against crime? You're racist!
- Biden blames White House cocaine on black guy who lived there before
- Embarrassed man could've sworn the invitation said 'Costume Party'
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, July 24, 2023
Quote of the Day
Knowledge and human power are synonymous.
- Francis Bacon
Recent Comments
Excellently written and researched, and I have not researched enough in this area to critique. What is clear, is that our history, sciences,...
Ethan - the conscripted dead accomplished the insane agenda of our so-called leaders. It must stop - sane citizens would concur I think. For that...
Dwoods44 - been following vigilant citizen since he started. Exposing so much - we need our young people to connect to his channel. Old people too...
What did the dead accomplish? Following orders...
Would the dollar be a collectible to put in a glass case and just look at on the wall with a sticker on it of a pic of Biden stating..."..Did I do...