in 2011,

2017 and 2019,

The Sierra Nevada Mountains are currently holding a staggering 1,000% of normal snow water equivalents as of July 21, 2023, following a historic winter season. when late spring storms combined with intense snowfall throughout the season contributed to a similar late-summer snow accumulation. Since then,While these measurements were taken ten days ago, on July 21st, it's highly likely that the snowpack has decreased significantly since then. Nonetheless, a snowpack that remains 1,000% of normal this late into July is still impressive.The prolonged presence of so much snow at higher elevations continues to have both positive and negative impacts. High-alpine hiking and other summer activities are affected, while skiing conditions remain fantastic. In fact,