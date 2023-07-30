Huge dust devil takes to the sky. Captured on Iceland volcano eruption webcam. Starts at around 0:45 Other smaller dust devils are also seen.Iceland Volcano recorded from our live stream of the 2023 eruption.Fagradalsfjall is an active tuya volcano formed in the Last Glacial Period on the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 40 kilometres (25 mi) from Reykjavík, Iceland. Fagradalsfjall is also the name for the wider volcanic system covering an area 5 kilometres (3 mi) wide and 16 kilometres (10 mi) long.Most recent eruptions are 2021,2022 and 2023.