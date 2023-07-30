© Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023



This microscopic female worm, now known as Panagrolaimus kolymaensis, was found in a state of suspended animation and later started reproducing in a laboratory dish.Ancient 46,000-year-old roundworms from the Siberian permafrost called nematodes have been successfully revived by scientists. The discovery alsoThis remarkable revival serves a practical purpose beyond its "wow" factor. Scientists are interested in studying how these creatures enter a state of dormancy to survive extreme conditions.Understanding the molecular mechanisms behind this process could provide insights into how animals adapt to changing environments amid global warming and shifting weather patterns, potentially aiding in the conservation of current species."We need to know how species adapted to the extreme through evolution to maybe help species alive today and humans as well," Philipp Schiffer, group leader at the Institute for Zoology at the University of Cologne and one of the authors of the study, told US media.The process of reviving these ancient nematodesResearchers are intrigued not only by the age of the specimen but also by the mechanisms that allow it to enter a state of dormancy. They found thatThe scientists are continuing their efforts to understand the proteins involved in the desiccation tolerance of these ancient nematodes. Moreover, they are curious about the potential limits on how long an organism can survive before being resurrected, which could have significant implications for evolution and the concept of extinction.The study was published in the journal PLOS Genetics.