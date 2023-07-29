In Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán hundreds of people witnessed the passage of an impressive fireball in the sky during the night of this Tuesday, July 25.Videos circulating on social networks show the moment when a huge fireball lights up the sky, then a loud roar is heard.The phenomenon is a fireball with a trail of light that crossed the sky at 9:40 p.m.In the different videos recorded by citizens, you can see that the fireball fragments and the little pieces look like fireworks.The videos were also shared by Webcams México from different points of view such as Colima:For a few seconds it was possible to see the Colima volcano illuminated.Meanwhile in Guadalajara, Jalisco from a high altitude view.WebCams also shared how the flash of the fireball was captured from Uruapan in Michoacán.(Translated by Google)