Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball that crossed the sky surprises inhabitants of several states of Mexico on July 25
uniradioinforma.com
Fri, 28 Jul 2023 19:28 UTC
Videos circulating on social networks show the moment when a huge fireball lights up the sky, then a loud roar is heard.
The phenomenon is a fireball with a trail of light that crossed the sky at 9:40 p.m.
In the different videos recorded by citizens, you can see that the fireball fragments and the little pieces look like fireworks.
The videos were also shared by Webcams México from different points of view such as Colima:
For a few seconds it was possible to see the Colima volcano illuminated.
Meanwhile in Guadalajara, Jalisco from a high altitude view.
WebCams also shared how the flash of the fireball was captured from Uruapan in Michoacán.
(Translated by Google)
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Scott Ritter: Ukrainian counteroffensive keeps repeating same 'insane' mistakes
- Experts say expecting Kiev to win is definition of 'insanity' - USA Today
- Zelensky uses martial law to avoid election
- Republicans secure massive gas pipeline approval in debt ceiling deal
- My war on woke banks is about to rapidly expand
- Meteor fireball that crossed the sky surprises inhabitants of several states of Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball leaves a trail in the sky of 7 states in Brazil on July 27
- Niger finance minister shown crying on TV after being given 48 hours by coup leaders to account for all stolen money or face death by firing squad
- 15 injured after Russia shoots down Ukrainian missile over Taganrog port city, planted bomb damages oil refinery in Samara - UPDATE: Russian MOD weighs in
- Ice Cube tries to bump his street cred in ride-along with Tucker Carlson
- The indefensible status quo: How defense contractors are hiding reverse-engineering programs, and fleecing the public
- Treasure trove of damning evidence surrounding COVID origin
- Sea ice extent above average around Svalbard Norway despite high sea surface temperature in northern Atlantic
- New Zealand police adding up to 250,000 identities to their data base every year - 7 million people recorded to date
- DOJ drops campaign finance charge against Sam Bankman-Fried
- Blue whale washes up dead on beach in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Watch: Video shows massive lightning bolt striking Boston
- Typhoon Doksuri hammers China, bringing floods and landslides to southeastern province
- Dems eyeing Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota as Biden alternative for 2024 as concerns over age, approval mount
- Missing millionaire crypto influencer found dismembered in suitcase
- Scott Ritter: Ukrainian counteroffensive keeps repeating same 'insane' mistakes
- Experts say expecting Kiev to win is definition of 'insanity' - USA Today
- Zelensky uses martial law to avoid election
- Niger finance minister shown crying on TV after being given 48 hours by coup leaders to account for all stolen money or face death by firing squad
- Dems eyeing Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota as Biden alternative for 2024 as concerns over age, approval mount
- Trump calls on DeSantis to drop out of the race in order to bring the party back together
- US announces $345 million tranche of $1 billion weapons package for Taiwan
- Legal group suing Biden Admin for allegedly concealing FBI background check into Mayorkas
- US media ignoring Biden's mental deterioration - Moscow
- Niger's General Abdourahamane Tchiani declares himself leader after coup
- Dark money funding reverse-engineering of alien craft in US - whistleblower
- No way out
- Zakharova: US' colonies in Europe are called NATO
- Putin: Russia prepared to seek diplomatic solution in Ukraine, NATO refuses to talk
- Painting a portrait of the corruption surrounding the Bidens
- Western money keeping Ukraine alive - Orban
- White House demanded Facebook censor vax meme, Tucker Carlson post: docs
- Wait, what? RFK Jr. says Biden admin REFUSED his request for Secret Service protection in 2024 race
- Lawsuit says Jeffrey Epstein helped JPMorgan land Google co-founder Sergey Brin and his $4B in investments as client
- Biden admin withholds key funding for schools with hunting, archery programs
- Republicans secure massive gas pipeline approval in debt ceiling deal
- My war on woke banks is about to rapidly expand
- 15 injured after Russia shoots down Ukrainian missile over Taganrog port city, planted bomb damages oil refinery in Samara - UPDATE: Russian MOD weighs in
- Treasure trove of damning evidence surrounding COVID origin
- New Zealand police adding up to 250,000 identities to their data base every year - 7 million people recorded to date
- DOJ drops campaign finance charge against Sam Bankman-Fried
- Missing millionaire crypto influencer found dismembered in suitcase
- Labour council using diesel generators to charge electric bin lorries
- Most fires in Greece were due to arson or criminal negligence, says government minister of climate crisis
- Russia wrote off $23 billion of African Nations debt - Putin
- Russian missile strike wipes out Ukrainian security service building in Dnipro
- Details of report on Christian church crackdown in Ukraine revealed
- Multiple fatalities in Damascus mosque bombing
- Top journal: "Being woke is just doing good 21st-century science"
- Former NYPost editor details coordinated social media censorship of Biden family corruption in House hearing
- A worrying new poll reveals what students really believe about censorship
- US drops campaign finance charges against FTX founder
- SOTT Focus: The Cosmic Context of Greek Philosophy, Part One
- Mystery deepens: Police call log for Tafari Campbell's drowning at Obama estate left BLANK, cops refuse to say who second paddleboarder was
- Theft from UK supermarkets up 26% in just one year, incidents of gangs looting shops rising
- 'Heart shaped' cranial deformation discovered on La Ferrería skulls from the 8th century in Mexico
- Servants of Machu Picchu elite were from diverse backgrounds, new genome study reveals
- Thracian horseman tablet discovered in Bulgaria
- European Neolithic family trees provide unprecedented insights into community behavior
- Mystery of 2,000-year-old warrior's grave on the Isles of Scilly finally solved
- Medieval Poland was hit by extreme floods 166 times, study finds
- Rare clay figurine found in Lazio dating back 7000 years
- Greenland may have been green and ice-free 416,000 years ago
- Where did this 'New World Order' coup come from? The Rockefeller's 'social engineering project'
- Declassified Richard Nixon letter to President Clinton proves prophetic on Russia
- 3rd century BC glass workshop is earliest ever discovered north of the Alps
- Kitchen shrine serpents and more fascinating new Pompeii discoveries
- Earliest evidence of forest management discovered at the La Draga Neolithic site
- Mysterious labyrinth found hidden under a church in Mexico
- 3,000-year-old untouched burial of 'charioteer' discovered in Siberia, first evidence of chariot use in region
- The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 'Maidan massacre'?
- Best of the Web: Ancient Chinese relics point to unbroken cultural links that began a million years ago, further discrediting Out of Africa theory say researchers
- 'Heart-stopping': censored pages of history of Elizabeth I reappear after 400 years
- 2000-year-old Celtiberian city discovered in northern Spain
- The life and dentistry of a 17th-century French aristocrat
- New insights into the origin of the Indo-European languages
- Fossil Friday: Another prediction vindicated
- How an ultra-sensitive on-off switch helps axolotl salamander regrow limbs
- Room-temperature superconductor 'breakthrough' met with scepticism
- Exquisitely preserved, 5 million year old fossil forest uncovered in Japan
- Experts have possible theory of why Indian Ocean has a 'gravity hole' where sea levels are 300ft lower
- NASA briefly loses contact with ISS after power outage, relies on backup systems for first time - Russia's agency notified them of problem
- Siberia's growing 'gateway to the underworld,' the largest permafrost depression in the world
- Best of the Web: Seismic signals from Space: Intriguing correlation between earthquakes and cosmic radiation discovered
- Best of the Web: Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks explodes and sprouts 'horns'
- How can a woman missing her olfactory bulbs still detect odors?
- "If I fits, I sits": Research delves into intricacies of feline vision
- Rare fossil suggests some early mammals may have feasted on dinosaurs
- JWST makes 1st detection of diamond-like carbon dust in the universe's earliest stars
- Hubble Space Telescope spots boulders potentially shaken off asteroid following DART impact experiment
- A skyscraper-size asteroid flew closer to Earth than the moon — and scientists didn't notice until 2 days later
- Cell 'atlases' offer unprecedented view of placenta, intestines and kidneys
- Stunning discovery: Metals can heal themselves
- Mercury discovered to have aurora, surprising scientists
- Giant swirling waves at the edge of Jupiter's magnetosphere discovered
- Sea ice extent above average around Svalbard Norway despite high sea surface temperature in northern Atlantic
- Blue whale washes up dead on beach in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Watch: Video shows massive lightning bolt striking Boston
- Typhoon Doksuri hammers China, bringing floods and landslides to southeastern province
- Lightning deaths increase in India as compared to 2022
- Eerily perfect 'vortex rings' keep blowing out of Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, here's why
- Rare Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds spotted off UK's Norfolk coast
- Large sinkhole opens up in West Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Large sinkhole appears on expressway in Malaysia
- At least 21 dead and 40 rescued after a wind-tossed boat overturns in the Philippines
- Wildfires kill three people in southern Italy
- Dead humpback whale found in Westport, Massachusetts
- Best of the Web: Giant Italy hail sets European record twice in five days
- Mount Hutt Ski Resort in New Zealand gets big snow dump of over 39 inches
- Typhoon Doksuri (Egay) leaves at least 6 dead and displaces thousands in the northern Philippines
- Floods hit Metro Manila, Philippines due to Typhoon Egay - 2nd flooding in 11 days
- Two confirmed dead in fireball plane crash while fighting wildfires in Greece
- Shallow magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes east of Vanuatu
- 'We have never seen this': scientists baffled by behaviour of pilot whales before Western Australia mass stranding
- Summer snow in the Dolomites and Alps in Europe
- Meteor fireball that crossed the sky surprises inhabitants of several states of Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball leaves a trail in the sky of 7 states in Brazil on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán, Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 25
- Daytime meteor streaks across the sky of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil on July 24
- Woman struck by meteorite as she sat on her terrace in east France
- Meteor fireball over Mississippi and adjacent states on July 14
- Glossy and greenish meteor fireball streaks across the sky of cities in Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on July 12
- Bright meteor fireball over Bulgaria on July 11
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on July 9
- Possible meteor fireball seen passing over little league game in Colorado on July 1
- Meteor fireballs over 4 states of Brazil on July 2 and 3
- Meteor fireball over Belgium and nearby countries on July 3
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 2
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and nearby states on July 1
- Meteor fireball over New England, Ontario and Québec on July 1
- Meteor fireball burning up puts on light show in New Zealand on June 28
- Meteor fireball over central Europe on June 26
- Meteor fireball over California, Arizona and Nevada on June 23
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on June 17
- CDC says up to 450,000 in U.S. have red meat allergies due to alpha-gal syndrome spread by ticks
- Mercury pollution is worsening a mental health crisis in this Indigenous community
- This pro-mask 'study' is why you should NEVER 'Trust the Science'
- How we know Covid really did suppress flu and why it's important
- 14 Covid 'myth-busters' that didn't age well
- Link found between childhood television watching and adulthood metabolic syndrome
- 'Millions may be at risk': Houston hit with 'alarming' syphilis outbreak
- How a highly effective vaccine turns into a mediocre vaccine - or worse
- Aspartame is a 'possible' carcinogen: the science behind the decision
- Did covid injections save lives?
- Best of the Web: Why the COVID-19 vaccines could never prevent transmission
- Zero Amish children diagnosed with cancer, diabetes or autism
- 45% of US drinking water contaminated with 'forever chemicals' that lead to infertility, cancer, hormone issues: report
- After long silence on 'Long Vax,' Science Magazine links autoimmune disorders to COVID shots
- Lancet study on Covid vaccine autopsies finds 74% were caused by vaccine - Study is removed within 24 hours
- Unvaxxed Amish death rates 90 times lower than rest of America
- UK: Since the vaccine rollout there has been an inexorable rise in excess mortality
- Australia Ditched Moderna's COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 12 — But Why?
- "Save our supplements:" natural health stores and consumers oppose new Liberal gov regulations
- Malaria confirmed in Florida mosquitoes after several human cases
- Woe, the humanity: How AI fits into broadly rising anti-humanism
- Why do leftists promote obesity, crappy architecture, and other ugly monstrosities?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cold-blooded Kindess: The Longhouse Mentality and Psychopathology - with Dr. J.D. Haltigan
- When you sync with someone, your brains wave together
- Is language a module in the brain?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unmasking Psychopaths and Narcissists in Business and Politics - with Dr. Clive Boddy
- 'Misinformation' is the vocabulary of a culture that has lost its capacity to discuss 'truth'
- Governors of the mind
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- The indefensible status quo: How defense contractors are hiding reverse-engineering programs, and fleecing the public
- David Grusch's whistleblower UFO testimony is slammed by head of Pentagon office as 'insulting' for accusing government of cover-up
- The study of UFOs is finally becoming respectable science
- US first found out about 'non-human intelligence' nearly 100 years ago, whistleblower testifies
- Here are the 5 most memorable moments from Congress' UFO hearing
- How the search for UFOs went mainstream: A tale in 5 moves
- Slate says 'nothing will ever be the same again' as UFOs re-enter the mainstream
- Ex-intel official claims feds 'absolutely' have UFOs, materials of 'non-human' origin during bombshell hearing
- Ex-top defense official expects bombshell details of Pentagon UFO recovery to be revealed to Congress
- Wiltshire has most crop circles in England
- Stanford prof Garry Nolan signals tectonic shift in UFO discourse
- ET 'technical supremacy' is a top concern, Pentagon 'UFO investigator' says
- Lawmakers press for transparency ahead of UFO hearing
- Flashback: CIA cover-up alleged in JFK's 'secret UFO inquiry'
- 'We're done with the cover-ups': House oversight committee to hold hearing on UFOs
- Eerie mystery as Alabama woman vanishes after she approached a toddler she found walking along the highway at night. UPDATE: Woman found
- The empire strikes back: Would-be UAP whistleblowers offered dire warning from US security clearance org
- Call your first witness: Admiral Wilson still waiting for his followup interview
- Congressional hearing with UFO whistleblowers slated for July 26
- Ex-Pentagon official & Jacques Vallée suggest higher-dimensional beings crossing Into our world
- Ice Cube tries to bump his street cred in ride-along with Tucker Carlson
- Hero: Biden announces he will donate the rest of his bribe money to charity
- Are you against crime? You're racist!
- Biden blames White House cocaine on black guy who lived there before
- Embarrassed man could've sworn the invitation said 'Costume Party'
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, July 24, 2023
Quote of the Day
The tragedy of war is that the young men and women die fighting each other - instead of their real enemies back home in the capitals.
- Edward Abbey
Recent Comments
No doubt a Marrano, in on the subversion of the country via the Obiden policies.
In a landscape of wholesale corruption, it is now impossible to separate the wheat from the chaff when considering published scientific data....
Police are pretty much useless here the natives are revolting. Police here are gender bender identity politics players. Ie clowns. A bit of a look...
lol I heard about this on Infowars yesterday and everyone beat me to the suicide jokes here.
If i were that guy i'd pull and OJ and run for the border!