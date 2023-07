© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



Professor Avi Loeb is the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science and former head of the Astronomy Department at Harvard University

A rare bipartisan hearing in Congress shows that there is much to learn...The Morning in America anchor of NewsNation, Markie Martin, said to me on Tuesday: "Avi, you are a Harvard astrophysicist and most of us do not have that education. How do you advise that we interpret the hearing at the US House of Representatives on?" My reply was simple:Yesterday, we jurors had a chance to put that to the test.The three eyewitnesses spoke under oath, making them legally liable for anything they say and making it easier for lawmakers to pursue additional information. The trio includedGiven the serious discussion surrounding these hearings, it suggests that UAP are finally losing their stigma.If scientists, Congress and the public want to know more, the Department of Defense should disclose everything it knows about UAP that suggests they are unlikely to be human-made and potentially extraterrestrial.He also hinted that satellite data indicates supporting information, promising to give representatives related contact information.Government sensors would naturally be the first to record unusual activity near Earth because they monitor the sky for national security purposes, whereas astronomers train their telescopes on distant sources of light and ignore objects in their immediate environment. The anecdotal nature of past UAP reports is why the Galileo Project that I lead constructs new observatories that monitor the entire sky systematically and calibrate the statistics of UAP relative to familiar terrestrial objects. Congressman Maxwell Frost (D-FL) acknowledged the Galileo Project's effort at Harvard University in his comments.Any objects originating from interstellar space do not adhere to national borders and their nature is not a matter of national security. From a distance of thousands of light years away, it does not matter how earthlings split the land on the surface of this tiny rock, left over from the formation process of the Sun.We all deserve to know whether we have neighbours. Evidence for tennis balls thrown by neighbours to our backyard should not be hidden away from the public's view.In the opening statements During the Q&A session,Meanwhile, the former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence, Chris Mellon, backed Grusch's testimony on a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering programme for alien spacecraft by stating earlier this week:Clearly, the Government has more to share, but it is refusing to do so. Here's hoping that by allowing scientists to access the UAP data that the US administration may have, we will all get a better sense of whether there is evidence for cosmic neighbors in our backyard. If so, we might harness new technological capabilities by studying crash sites of interstellar travelers on land or in our oceans. Having sentient partners would bring a new meaning to our existence in the vast cosmos that, until now, looked dark and lonely.