which allowed a Franco-German team to explore the social organization of thecommunity. Based on multiple lines of evidence, the team describes a close kin group which practiced monogamy and female exogamy, and experienced generally stable times.The Neolithic lifestyle,, emerged in the Near East around 12,000 years ago and contributed profoundly to the modern way of life. The ability to produce and store extra food led Neolithic people to develop new social customs built on wealth, and therefore form social hierarchies. After an early phase of diffusion and having reached regions in western Europe, settled societies became more complex, which is sometimes reflected in the funerary world as well.Using new methods for obtaining and analysing ancient DNA data, and by sampling nearly every individual from the flat cemetery, researchers from the PACEA laboratory in Bordeaux, France, and from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, reveal two massive family trees which open a window into the lives of the people of this prehistoric community.In their study, the scientists analysed genome-wide ancient DNA data from, combined with strontium isotope ratio values, mitochondrial DNA (maternal lineages) and Y-chromosome (paternal lineages) data, age-at-death, and genetic sex. Two family trees could be reconstructed, the firstis the largest pedigree reconstructed from ancient DNA to date, while the second connects twelve individuals over five generations."Since the beginning of the excavation,says Stéphane Rottier from the University of Bordeaux, the archaeo-anthropologist who excavated the site between 2004 and 2007. Indeed, a positive correlation between spatial and genetic distances showed thatExploring the pedigrees revealed. At the same time, combined evidence from mitochondrial lineages and strontium stable isotope revealing a non-local origin of. Settling in with the male partner's home community is known as virilocality. By contrast,, in line with female exogamy, potentially indicating a reciprocal exchange system. Interestingly,. This lends support to the existence of a relatively wide and potentially fluid exchange network comprising many (including smaller) groups.Looking at the family trees, Maïté Rivollat, first author of the study, is amazed:Another notably unique feature at Gurgy is a lack of half-siblings, suggesting neither polygamous nor serial monogamous reproductive partnerships (or the exclusion of offspring from these unions from the main cemetery), when compared to the so far only other example of union practices from Neolithic megaliths.In the frame of this patrilocal system,explains Marie-France Deguilloux from the University of Bordeaux, co-senior author of the study.Although the main pedigree spans seven generations, the demographic profile suggests that a large family group spanning several generations arrived at the site. With almost no subadults buried at the site during the first few generations, and by contrast no adult burials in the last generations, only a short use of the site is expected., leaving behind any previously deceased children but still brought the lineage father. Only a few generations later the same happened: the adult of the last generations left Gurgy for another place, leaving behind their own children. Hence,These largest pedigrees reconstructed to date from ancient human DNA data, combined with multiple lines of evidence, represent an unprecedented step forward in our understanding of the social organization of past societies. "Only with the major advances in our field in very recent years and the full integration of context data it was possible to carry out such an extraordinary study. It is a dream come true for every anthropologist and archaeologist and opens up a new avenue for the study of the ancient human past," concludes Wolfgang Haak of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, senior author of the study.