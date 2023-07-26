Their study, published in the Journal of Hydrology, examined flooding within modern-day Poland's borders, focusing on the Oder and Vistula rivers and their basins. They looked for mentions of floods in 164 different sources, including chronicles, administrative records and even private letters. One example would come from the Annals of Jan Dlugosz, who recorded for the year 1475:
Rivers are everywhere low, except in Cracow, where days and nights of rain have caused unprecedented flooding of the Vistula on July 24 and the following three days, when the water rises to the level of the altars in the churches of St. Bernard and St Agnes. The great bridge joining Kazimierz and Cracow is swept away, and the orchards are all destroyed, yet food remains cheap all the rest of the year.
The researchers were able to discover several interesting aspects of flooding in medieval Poland, including that the Vistula River was more prone to these disasters compared to the Oder River. Heavy rainfall was the most often-mentioned cause of floods, with others taking place because of snow melt and ice jams.
The study also tries to evaluate the intensity of these floods as well as whether they were part of events that could be seen in other areas in Eastern Europe.
Even today, floods remain the main form of natural disaster in Poland and can cause billions of dollars in damage. The researchers believe this study can also help deal with this contemporary issue. They write:
These impacts show the vulnerability of different regions worldwide to floods, emphasizing the need to improve the knowledge upon which we assess the frequencies, intensities, and occurrences of floods. Therefore, the long-term study of floods is necessary to comprehend them as natural phenomena and associated with anthropogenic activities.
