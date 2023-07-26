After a slow start to the season in New Zealand, the Snow Gods have finally blessed the 'Land of the Long White Cloud' with a big snow dump. A classic cold front hit with wind, rain, and snow sweeping across both the North and South Island and bringing a much-needed snow dump to Mount Hutt Ski Resort.So far, the south-west of both islands was hit by the highest precipitation, with the majority of snow falling on the South Island and only a trace of snow on the North Island. The storm is supposed to last until Wednesday and bring more snow to all ski areas before it clears. The low-pressure system is expected to stay in the area for the week.but the heavy snowfalls mean that avalanche danger is considerable, and the resort is closed today. Mt Hutt's mountain crew will be working throughout the day and night to get the resort ready to open tomorrow, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.Please note that all access roads are closed to all vehicles as ski patrol will be using explosives to mitigate the avalanche risk in the entire ski area.The Mt Hutt ski resort is located just 90 minutes from Christchurch, on the South Island of New Zealand, and offers 365 hectares (902 acres) of treeless terrain and off-piste lines. The ski field boasts a considerable vertical drop dubbed 'the capital of speed' and is popular for race training with alpine athletes. The area also offers some incredible off-piste, as Mount Hutt receives, on average, 4m (13 ft) of snow each year, more than any other resort in Oceania.