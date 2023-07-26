© Sergey Pivovarov; RIA Novosti

French security officials knew in advance about Wagner private military company chief Evgeny Prigozhin's mutiny plans, the l'Opinion newspaper claimed on Wednesday.The Wagner mutiny began on June 23, when Prigozhin accused the Russian military of launching a deadly missile strike on one of the group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the allegation, but Prigozhin vowed to march to Moscow and demand "justice." The uprising was ultimately halted after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that a deal had been reached with the PMC after consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The group, along with Prigozhin, has since relocated to Belarus, where it has begun providing training to Belarusian troops and sharing its battlefield experience gained from the Ukraine conflict.